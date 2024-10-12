The Wisdom Of Raavan

Lakshman returned to report that Raavan had not responded to his questions. “Ah! That is because you stood near his head. When you are seeking knowledge, he is the ‘Guru’ and you are the ‘sishya’ (disciple). A sishya’s place is at the Guru’s feet,” Ram said and led his brother back to the dying Raavan. Kneeling at Raavan’s feet and with utmost respect, Ram said, “O Lord of Lanka, you abducted my wife. It was a terrible crime and I had to punish you. Now, that is behind us and you are no more my enemy. I bow to you and request you to share your wisdom with me. Your wisdom is too valuable to be lost to the world after you.”