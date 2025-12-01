Delhi Court Sends Al Falah University Founder To 14-Day Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to terror financing.
A Delhi court on Monday remanded Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to terror financing.
Siddiqui had earlier been placed in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody for 13 days starting November 19. He was brought before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan, who ordered that he be sent to judicial custody until December 15.
During the proceedings, the ED’s counsel briefly objected to Siddiqui being produced a day earlier than scheduled, noting that his 13-day custody would technically expire at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, making Monday only the twelfth day.
Siddiqui’s legal team also moved an application seeking permission for him to retain his prescribed medication and spectacles while in custody. The court granted the request. ED officials submitted his medical prescription, and the judge instructed jail authorities to ensure that he continues to receive the required treatment.
According to earlier ED allegations, Al Falah University purportedly misrepresented its UGC recognition and NAAC accreditation, presenting false claims to prospective students. The agency stated that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore in revenue between 2018 and 2025, noting what it described as a “meteoric rise” in income that did not align with the group’s declared financials or its asset buildup.
The ED further told the court that funds collected as student fees and from the public were diverted for personal and private use, and that Siddiqui maintained de facto control over the Al Falah Charitable Trust, the managing trustee, as well as associated entities.
On the day of Siddiqui’s arrest, searches carried out at 19 locations across Delhi-NCR resulted in the seizure of approximately Rs 48 lakh in cash, officials earlier said.
The case is scheduled to come up again on December 15, when Siddiqui’s period of judicial custody concludes.
