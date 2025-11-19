Al Falah University Founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Sent To 13-Day ED Custody

Siddiqui, arrested on Tuesday evening, was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence close to midnight, with proceedings continuing until about 1 am, PTI reported. The judge said, “After carefully considering the submission made, I am of the considered view that all the compliances under Section 19 of the PMLA (Prevention of money laundering act) have been done.” She added, “Considering the gravity of the offence and that the investigation is at nascent stage. I deem it appropriate that the accused is granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody remand for a period of 13 days.”