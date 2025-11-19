Al Falah University Founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Sent To 13-Day ED Custody

Delhi court orders extended ED custody after money-laundering arrest linked to alleged financial irregularities at Al Falah University.

Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Al Falah University, Enforcement Directorate
The ED has accused Al-Falah University of falsely claiming UGC recognition and misrepresenting its NAAC accreditation. Photo: PTI
  • Delhi court sends Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 13-day ED custody in money-laundering case.

  • ED alleges fake UGC recognition, misrepresented NAAC status and diversion of student funds.

  • Searches across Delhi-NCR recover Rs 48 lakh as probe tracks rising revenues and alleged asset concealment.

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to Enforcement Directorate custody for 13 days after his arrest in a terror-linked money-laundering probe, PTI reported.

Siddiqui, arrested on Tuesday evening, was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence close to midnight, with proceedings continuing until about 1 am, PTI reported. The judge said, “After carefully considering the submission made, I am of the considered view that all the compliances under Section 19 of the PMLA (Prevention of money laundering act) have been done.” She added, “Considering the gravity of the offence and that the investigation is at nascent stage. I deem it appropriate that the accused is granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody remand for a period of 13 days.”

The ED has accused Al-Falah University of falsely claiming UGC recognition and misrepresenting its NAAC accreditation, PTI reported. NAAC is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission that assesses and accredits higher education institutions in India.

According to the agency, the university recorded Rs 415.10 crore of educational revenue during the 2018–2025 financial years, with receipts rising from Rs 24.21 crore in 2018–19 to Rs 80.10 crore in 2024–25. The ED told the court that “It is a fact that the entire Al-Falah group has seen a meteoric rise since the 1990s, metamorphosing into a large educational body. However, the financials of the various entities are at variance with the huge amount of assets accumulated by the group.”

The agency alleged that funds obtained from students and money “duped from people” were diverted for private use and that those financial irregularities are inconsistent with the group’s accumulated assets. Special Prosecutor Simon Benjamin, appearing for the ED, submitted that several individuals had said that “Various persons have admitted that matters as regards financial decisions were taken by the arrested accused,” and argued custodial interrogation was necessary to “unearth and quantify” the proceeds of crime.

Benjamin told the court that Siddiqui continued to occupy the post of founder and managing trustee and exercised de facto control over Al-Falah Charitable Trust and its institutions, and that he could transfer, mortgage or reroute funds to related entities or individuals to place assets beyond enforcement reach — grounds the ED cited for seeking custody.

Siddiqui was detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following day-long searches in the Delhi-NCR region at premises linked to trustees and promoters of the Faridabad-based university, which has been connected in investigations to the Red Fort area car blast, PTI reported. The ED said it seized around Rs 48 lakh in cash during searches at 19 premises of the Al Falah Trust and the university.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
