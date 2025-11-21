Faridabad Police Form SIT To Probe Al Falah University In Terror Module Case

SIT investigates university's alleged role in Delhi blast; cab driver, cleric, Urdu teacher detained amid terror module probe.

Red Fort blast, Pulwama doctor, Umar Mohammad, Faridabad terror module
Charred remains of vehicles amid a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
  • Faridabad Police form SIT to investigate Al Falah University’s alleged terror links.

  • Cab driver, cleric, and Urdu teacher detained for questioning in terror module case.

  • SIT to examine funding, explosives trail, and local village involvement, say police.

Faridabad Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the activities of Al Falah University after several of its doctors were arrested in connection with a white-collar terror module spanning at least three states, officials said.

Reported PTI, the move comes as multiple agencies continue probing the Delhi car blast and the recently uncovered terror network. Investigators have also detained a cab driver, a cleric, and an Urdu teacher for questioning, sources added.

The SIT, comprising two assistant commissioners of police, an inspector, and two sub-inspectors, is tasked with compiling a detailed report on the university's operations.

"An SIT has been formed to investigate the affairs at Al Falah University in Faridabad. All aspects will be looked into," a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

Faridabad Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta has directed the SIT to probe how the university allegedly became a base for terrorist activity. Members are instructed to trace funding for the terror module, track explosives, and examine the involvement of residents from surrounding villages. According to PTI, the SIT was formed following a visit by Director General of Police O P Singh, who advised that the commissioner and deputy commissioner personally oversee the investigation.

Police sources said the primary concern is understanding how the suspects managed to operate from the university for years without detection.

Meanwhile, agencies detained a cab driver from Dhauj village on Wednesday night. Officers reportedly recovered a grinding machine and another electric device from his residence, which had been kept in his custody by Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the arrested Al Falah University doctors and a prime suspect in the terror module case. Reported PTI, Dr Ganaie had allegedly provided SIM cards to some students and associates through the cab driver.

Sources said the cab driver, originally from Asaoti village in Palwal district, met Dr Ganaie at the university hospital when seeking treatment for his son, who had burn injuries from spilled hot milk. Dr Ganaie is said to have provided significant assistance to the family.

In addition, a cleric and an Urdu teacher from Ghasera village in Nuh district were detained. According to sources, they were picked up from the Shahi Jama Masjid in Raipur village near Sohna. Investigation has indicated that Dr Umar Nabi, the suicide bomber behind the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, frequently visited the mosque for prayers. Police are reportedly examining whether any meetings or discussions took place in his presence.

The cleric's family, however, has denied his involvement, emphasising that the mosque’s location on a highway allows visitors from across the country to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, parents of Al Falah University students are said to be planning a protest outside the university on Saturday.

Reported PTI, the SIT is preparing a comprehensive report that could shed light on the university's alleged role in the terror module and its connections to the Delhi blast.

(With inputs from PTI)

