ED Says Al Falah Chairperson Had ‘Incentives to Flee’; Court Sends Him to 13-Day Custody

The ED stated to a court that Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the chairperson of the Al Falah group, had "incentives" to leave India because his close family members have settled in the Gulf and he collected at least Rs 415 crore in cash "dishonestly" from students of educational institutions run by his Trust.



The federal investigation agency searched the Al Falah University group in Faridabad for a full day before apprehending Siddiqui on Tuesday night. The University is in the centre of the investigation into the November 10 explosion in the Red Fort region, which left fifteen people dead and numerous others injured.