Haryana DGP Reviews Security At Al Falah University After ‘White-Collar’ Terror Module Bust

The institution, located in Dhouj on the outskirts of Faridabad, has drawn intense scrutiny since investigators dismantled the terror module.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana DGP Reviews Security At Al Falah University After ‘White-Collar’ Terror Module Bust
Haryana DGP Reviews Security At Al Falah University After ‘White-Collar’ Terror Module Bust Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haryana Director General of Police OP Singh on Tuesday reached Al Falah University in Faridabad to review the circumstances that allowed members of a so-called “white-collar” terror network to operate from the campus.

  • The institution, located in Dhouj on the outskirts of Faridabad, has drawn intense scrutiny since investigators dismantled the terror module and after the November 10 blast near the Red Fort that left 15 people dead.

  • According to the DGP, investigators are closely examining how the accused managed to store a significant quantity of arms and explosives on or around the campus.

Haryana Director General of Police OP Singh on Tuesday reached Al Falah University in Faridabad to review the circumstances that allowed members of a so-called “white-collar” terror network to operate from the campus. Singh instructed senior officers to conduct a thorough inquiry into the “security lapses” that enabled the suspects to use the university as a hideout.

The institution, located in Dhouj on the outskirts of Faridabad, has drawn intense scrutiny since investigators dismantled the terror module and after the November 10 blast near the Red Fort that left 15 people dead.

Following his visit, the DGP held a joint meeting with the Faridabad deputy commissioner and the city’s police commissioner. Singh asked them to ensure that “the faculty members who have been missing since the incident are located at the earliest” and to alert central agencies about such individuals.

According to the DGP, investigators are closely examining how the accused managed to store a significant quantity of arms and explosives on or around the campus. “The security lapses in the university are being investigated to determine how such vicious individuals made it their hideout and got hold of such a huge quantity of ammunition and weapons,” he said.

Among those under investigation are Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both arrested in connection with the module, and Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at the university who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded in the Red Fort area.

Singh also posted on X, sharing an account of his inspection and discussions with stakeholders across the campus and nearby areas. “I spent four hours this morning at Al Falah University with ADIG/CID. I spoke with the security, administrative officers, faculty, students, people from the nearby village, and the family members of a cleric. I inspected the terrorists' hideouts,” he said in the Hindi post. He directed district officials to speak directly with students to reassure them that police actions are focused on ensuring their safety and that there is no need for panic.

The DGP further instructed authorities to review all religious institutions in the region and verify that no extremist elements are attempting to draw individuals towards sectarian activities.

The probe into the Red Fort blast, which killed fifteen people, now spans multiple states. Several doctors associated with Al Falah University and individuals in Kashmir are under the scanner as agencies piece together the operations of the network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. This comes after nearly 2,900 kg of explosive material was recovered from two rented rooms in Faridabad, along with the arrest and detention of several suspects, including a local cleric.

With PTI inputs

