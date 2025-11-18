Haryana DGP Reviews Security At Al Falah University After ‘White-Collar’ Terror Module Bust

Singh also posted on X, sharing an account of his inspection and discussions with stakeholders across the campus and nearby areas. “I spent four hours this morning at Al Falah University with ADIG/CID. I spoke with the security, administrative officers, faculty, students, people from the nearby village, and the family members of a cleric. I inspected the terrorists' hideouts,” he said in the Hindi post. He directed district officials to speak directly with students to reassure them that police actions are focused on ensuring their safety and that there is no need for panic.