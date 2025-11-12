Haryana Preacher Detained In J&K Over ‘White-Collar’ Terror Module

J&K Police detain Maulvi Ishtiyaq from Mewat in Haryana over Faridabad-based terror module.
Over 2,500 kg of explosives recovered from his rented house inside Al Falah University complex.
Police link case to JeM and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind; Red Fort car blast probe continues.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained a preacher from Mewat in Haryana for his alleged involvement in a ‘white-collar’ terror module operating from a university in Faridabad, officials said.
According to PTI, the preacher, identified as Maulvi Ishtiyaq, was staying in a rented house within the Al Falah University complex in Faridabad. Police recovered more than 2,500 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur from the residence, officials added.
He is the ninth individual to be taken into custody in connection with the case. Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, conducted inter-state raids on November 10 as part of an operation to uncover the ‘white-collar’ terror network linked to banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Investigators believe the explosives were stored at Ishtiyaq’s rented accommodation by Dr Muzammil Ganaie alias Musaib and Dr Umar Nabi. Nabi was reportedly driving the explosives-laden car that detonated outside Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 12 people.
