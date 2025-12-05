Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Palash-Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Being Postponed: Would Like To Believe In Positivity

Palak Muchhal opened up about Palash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding being put on hold.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palak Muchhal, Palash, Smriti Mandhana
Palak Muchhal on Palash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding being postponed Photo: Instagram/Palak Muchhal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Singer Palak Muchhal, sister of Palash Muchhal, has spoken about how the families are coping after the wedding was postponed.

  • Palash and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23.

  • Smriti's father fell ill on the day of the wedding, due to which it was put on hold. Later reports surfaced that Palash cheated on Smriti.

Music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and were set to get married in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23. However, their wedding was put on hold after Smriti's father was rushed to hospital. Within hours, there were reports that Palash had been admitted due to viral symptoms and acidity.

Now, in an interview, Palash's sister and singer Palak Muchhal has finally opened up about the delay in the wedding and how her family is dealing with it.

Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal - Instagram
Palash Muchhal’s Mother Shares Why He Considered Cancelling Wedding Before Smriti Mandhana’s Decision

BY Deepak Joshi

Palak Muchhal on Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponement

In an interview with Filmfare, Palak said that both families have been through a very tough time, and they would like to believe in positivity at this time. "We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong," she added.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier, Palash’s cousin defended him and requested people not to judge the music composer based on rumours. “Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” she wrote in a note on her Instagram Stories.

World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana being proposed by music composer Palash Mucchal for marriage at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. - | Photo: @palash_muchhal/Instagram via PTI
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts With Fiance Palash Muchhal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Why Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding postponed

After the pre-wedding festivities, Palash and Smriti were supposed to tie the knot on November 23, but it was put on hold after Smriti's father was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, following which Palash was also admitted. Both Palash and Smriti's father have now been discharged.

Soon rumours started doing the rounds that Palash had cheated on Smriti, due to which the wedding was reportedly put on hold. Neither Palash nor Smriti has commented on the matter.

Both Smriti and Palash had made a minor change to their Instagram bios. They added only the evil eye emoji. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution