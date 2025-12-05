Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Palash-Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Being Postponed: Would Like To Believe In Positivity

Singer Palak Muchhal, sister of Palash Muchhal, has spoken about how the families are coping after the wedding was postponed.
Palash and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23.
Smriti's father fell ill on the day of the wedding, due to which it was put on hold. Later reports surfaced that Palash cheated on Smriti.
Music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and were set to get married in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23. However, their wedding was put on hold after Smriti's father was rushed to hospital. Within hours, there were reports that Palash had been admitted due to viral symptoms and acidity.
Now, in an interview, Palash's sister and singer Palak Muchhal has finally opened up about the delay in the wedding and how her family is dealing with it.
Palak Muchhal on Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponement
In an interview with Filmfare, Palak said that both families have been through a very tough time, and they would like to believe in positivity at this time. "We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong," she added.
Earlier, Palash’s cousin defended him and requested people not to judge the music composer based on rumours. “Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” she wrote in a note on her Instagram Stories.
Why Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding postponed
After the pre-wedding festivities, Palash and Smriti were supposed to tie the knot on November 23, but it was put on hold after Smriti's father was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, following which Palash was also admitted. Both Palash and Smriti's father have now been discharged.
Soon rumours started doing the rounds that Palash had cheated on Smriti, due to which the wedding was reportedly put on hold. Neither Palash nor Smriti has commented on the matter.
Both Smriti and Palash had made a minor change to their Instagram bios. They added only the evil eye emoji.