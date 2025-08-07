Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Will O’Rourke Ruled Out With Back Injury

The second Test match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will begin on 7 August 2025.
Pacer Will O’Rourke has been ruled out of the Test match with back injury.
Will O’Rourke took three wickets during the first Test match as New Zealand won by nine wickets.
Will O’Rourke became the latest addition to New Zealand’s injury list after he was ruled out of their second Test against Zimbabwe with a back injury.
The fast bowler experienced back stiffness during their first Test victory in Bulawayo, causing him to miss the closing moments of their nine-wicket win.
O’Rourke finished with figures of 3-28 in 10 overs in the second innings after 13 wicketless overs in the first as the Black Caps cruised to victory. He has taken 39 Test wickets so far in his career at an average of 24.3.
New Zealand have a big schedule coming up, with white-ball series against Australia and England on the horizon before they host West Indies in all three formats across November and December.
They will then start 2026 with three T20Is against India before a Test series in England in the summer.
New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram knows it is important that they try to rest O’Rourke as much as possible ahead of their upcoming fixtures.
“We are hopeful it's nothing too series,” Oram said.
“When he's so important to our side for the next six to eight months but also next year with all the Test cricket, we've got some big tours, we need to make sure we look after the big guy and make sure that he's okay.
“So we have our fingers crossed for him and hopefully he'll be back on the park soon.”
New Zealand have already lost all-rounder Nathan Smith to an abdominal strain, while captain Tom Latham faces a late fitness test to see if he will play in the second Test, which starts on Thursday.