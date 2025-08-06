2015 Days Since Sharjeel Imam’s Arrest, Trial Pending

He argued that the ongoing incarceration of Sharjeel Imam, despite the absence of evidence, could not be understood outside the question of identity. “The reason Sharjeel today continues to be in jail after five years, when there is not an iota of evidence... is because his name is Sharjeel. If he carried my name or if he carried a Hindu name, he would not be in this position today.” Looking around at the names on the posters, he noted, they were overwhelmingly Muslim, with a few Marxists. These, he said, were the two categories that had been systematically persecuted by the government since 2014.