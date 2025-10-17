Women Drive Bihar Votes, But Candidate Representation Remains Low Ahead Of 2025 Assembly Elections

Despite increased influence as voters, women make up a small share of BJP and JD(U) candidates in Bihar, highlighting a gap between empowerment policies and legislative representation.

Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Bihar election women voters
Despite the numbers, women remain central to winning votes, making them a focus of party strategies and campaign efforts. Photo: RANJAN RAHI
  • Modi urges women voters to celebrate democracy in Bihar’s 2025 assembly elections.

  • JD(U) fields 16 women and BJP 9 women candidates out of 101 seats each, despite 33% reservation law pending implementation.

  • Financial schemes and governance measures target women, but legislative representation continues to lag.

Though Prime Minister Modi highlighted in a recent speech that Bihar's sisters and daughters would play a major role this election, very few have been included in the candidate lists. As part of the alliance, JD(U) is fielding 16 women candidates (around 15.8 per cent) and the BJP 9 (around 8.9 per cent) out of the 101 candidates contesting from each party. 

Modi had gone so far ahead as to link the mood of the campaign with the festive season, he said, “This time, Bihar is going to have a double Diwali. First, people celebrated Diwali on the first day of Navratri due to GST. Now, Diwali is on October 20, and we are going to celebrate that. But this time, Bihar is in a mood to celebrate the NDA's victory on November 14. Bihar's sisters and daughters will play a major role in this.”

The exchange, though brief, was thought to mean that the NDA’s campaign would focus women voters, projecting them not just as participants but as a driving force behind its electoral push.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on 6 and 11 November/ - | Photo: PTI; Representational image
BJP Announces Candidates For All 101 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

BY Outlook News Desk

Women Voters, Candidates, and Political Irony

This time, JD(U) is fielding 16 women candidates (around 15.8 per cent) and the BJP 9 (around 8.9 per cent). In 2020, JD(U) had nominated four women and the BJP two.

Despite the numbers, women remain central to winning votes, making them a focus of party strategies and campaign efforts. 

The 2020 election results highlight this influence: out of 243 constituencies, 119 had more women than men on the voter list. In these constituencies, the NDA won 72 seats, with the BJP taking 38 and JD(U) 29, while the Mahagathbandhan secured 42. This demonstrates that women voters decisively influence electoral outcomes even as their representation as candidates remains limited.

Recognising the electoral weight of women voters, the NDA has doubled down on policies and programs aimed at women. 

Through financial schemes like the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, Rs 10,000 has been deposited into the accounts of 1.25 crore women. Households receive 125 units of free electricity, and social security pensions have increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, benefiting 11.2 million families. 

Nitish Kumar - File photo
JD(U) Announces Candidates For All 101 Seats, Prioritises OBC And EBC Representation

BY Outlook News Desk

Governance measures, including 50 per cent reservation in panchayats and local bodies and 35 per cent in police recruitment, provide women with formal roles and visibility. These initiatives highlight how women’s influence is courted, even as their actual representation among assembly candidates remains limited.

The 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative assemblies, passed under the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, carries a sharp irony. While the BJP, which actively pushed the Bill through Parliament, celebrates it as a landmark for women’s empowerment, the law has not taken effect. Its implementation is tied to the next Census and delimitation exercise, expected only after 2027.

Published At:
