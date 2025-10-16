EC Defends Bihar SIR Exercise As Accurate, Dismisses Allegations Of Voter Deletion Bias

"The approach of the political parties and the petitioners has been to accuse the ECI and attempt to point out errors in the SIR exercise," the Commission stated. "In contrast, the ECI not only appointed more than 90,000 BLOs (Booth Level Officers), but also involved political parties and got BLAs appointed. The exercise was conducted on an H2H (house-to-house) basis involving more than one visit. All relevant data was uploaded on the websites."