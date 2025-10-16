Supreme Court Directs Election Commission To Address Errors In Bihar Electoral Roll

Court asks EC to address deletions and discrepancies in final voter list, with Bihar elections scheduled in November.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Election Commission on typography error EC on mistake in bihar election Justices Surya Kant
Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court Directs Parties To Submit Details Of Donations To Election Commission File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court asks EC to fix typographical errors in Bihar’s final voter list.

  • Electoral roll will be frozen on October 17 and 20 ahead of two-phase elections.

  • Bihar assembly elections to be held on November 6 and 11, counting on November 14.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission (EC) to examine typographical errors and other discrepancies in the final Bihar electoral roll prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, and to implement remedial measures as a responsible authority. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, will hear legal issues related to the SIR exercise on November 4.

According to PTI, the EC stated that since publishing the final electoral roll on September 30, no appeals have been filed by any voter regarding name deletions. However, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO ‘Association of Democratic Reforms’, told the court that details provided by a voter claiming his name was missing from the final list were accurate, contrary to the EC’s previous assertion during the October 7 hearing that the claim was fake. He also urged the EC to disclose the number of deletions and the criteria used, to ensure transparency.

Many have alleged that the exercise risks disenfranchising marginalized and migrant voters, calling for a fresh revision to maintain electoral integrity. representational image | - RANJAN RAHI
SIR Hearing: SC Directs Election Commission To Explain 47-Lakh Voter Reduction In Bihar Rolls

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

The bench noted that the electoral roll is scheduled to be frozen on October 17 for constituencies polling in the first phase, and on October 20 for the second phase. On October 7, the court had asked the EC to provide details of 3.66 lakh voters who were part of the draft voter list but were excluded from the final roll, citing confusion over the matter.

PTI reported that the final electoral roll for Bihar, published on September 30, showed a decrease of nearly 47 lakh electors from 7.89 crore before the SIR, bringing the total to 7.42 crore. Compared with the draft list issued on August 1, which had 7.24 crore electors after removing 65 lakh names due to deaths, migration, and duplication, the final figure represents a net increase of 17.87 lakh voters. This is the result of adding 21.53 lakh new electors while removing 3.66 lakh names.

Supreme Court of India | Illustration by Saahil for Outlook India - null
With Bihar‘s Final Voter List Released, SC To Hear Pleas Challenging SIR Today

BY Outlook News Desk

The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, with 121 seats going to polls on November 6 and the remaining 122 constituencies on November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Alana Provides 4th Wicket To AUS-W, Sultana Departs

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Patidar Scores Century, Hooda Also Reaches 3-Figure Mark

  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  5. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  2. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  5. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  4. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  2. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  3. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread