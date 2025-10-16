According to PTI, the EC stated that since publishing the final electoral roll on September 30, no appeals have been filed by any voter regarding name deletions. However, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO ‘Association of Democratic Reforms’, told the court that details provided by a voter claiming his name was missing from the final list were accurate, contrary to the EC’s previous assertion during the October 7 hearing that the claim was fake. He also urged the EC to disclose the number of deletions and the criteria used, to ensure transparency.