ED Raids Over 40 Sites In Jharkhand And Bengal In Coal Mafia Probe

The raids are linked to alleged large-scale coal theft and laundering, with officials estimating government losses worth hundreds of crores.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
ED Raids Over 40 Sites In Jharkhand And Bengal In Coal Mafia Probe
Summary
  • Enforcement Directorate teams launched simultaneous searches at more than 40 locations across two states, seizing cash and gold during the operation.

  • Locations tied to multiple individuals and firms across Durgapur, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia and several districts in Jharkhand are under investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out an extensive search operation across Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation linked to the coal mafia, officials said.

Over 40 locations are under scrutiny in the raids, which began around 6 am and involve nearly 100 personnel from the federal agency.

Central security forces accompanied Enforcement Directorate teams as they searched homes, offices, toll booths and check posts.

Officials confirmed that the operation falls under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some locations yielded seized cash and gold jewellery, according to the agency.

In Jharkhand, around 18 premises are being examined in connection with coal smuggling and theft.

Sources said that premises linked to Anil Goyal, Sanjay Udhyog, L B Singh and Amar Mandal are included in the search.

Investigators described the suspected scale of the case as "significant", involving extensive pilferage and resulting in government losses amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees.

In West Bengal, searches are being carried out at around 24 locations in Durgapur, Purulia, Howrah and Kolkata as part of a parallel probe into alleged illegal coal mining, transport and storage, officials said.

Those whose properties are under search include Narendra Kharka, Yudhistar Ghosh, Krishna Murari Kayal, Chinmayi Mondal, Rajkoshore Yadav and several others, officials added.

