Interview

Alia Bhatt Reveals Raha Loves Books: She Got Fascinated On The First Page Itself Of 'Ed Finds A Home'

Alia Bhatt said that her daughter Raha is a very good listener and she loves books in general. Raha even chooses and picks her books every night.

Alia Bhatt with Raha
Actress Alia Bhatt has added another feather to her cap as she recently turned author with her debut book 'Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home'. It is the first book in the series inspired by the actress' kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. In an interview with Outlook India, Alia Bhatt opened up about her new book, her childhood, her 19-month-old daughter Raha's reaction to it and a lot more.

When asked why she came up with the idea of turning author for a children's book, Alia said, ''It's not like I ever thought that I would even write a children's book or be one of the co-writers on a children's book. So, the thought came from through a means of entertainment, talking about certain values, certain responsibilities or ecology. The intention came from the influence of a child's mindset very young and that's what happened to me.''

The National award-winning actress also said that she formed a very strong affection towards animals at a very young age and made her more aware and responsible person and added, ''I think we're all still working on our flaws a bit but at least I know that this is something that in terms of social conscience, I know started very young and also I think children's books give so much room for imagination and so much fun to play with.''

Bhatt continued, ''Like in this book, 'Ed Finds A Home', there's a little dog called Ed and a little girl called Alia and she's basically his mama. She has a superpower where she can talk to animals and this is a superpower that I've always wanted. In fact, I remember my sister used to literally communicate with our cats in cat language. Everything is possible as a child and I think that just gives so many more fun layers to play with as a writer and a storyteller.''

Talking about her daughter Raha, Alia revealed that she is a very good listener and loves books in general. ''Raha chooses and picks her books every night'', said the actress.

When asked if she had read the book to her daughter, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress said, ''We didn't go through the whole book because the book is pretty big. We went through the first couple of pages but she got very fascinated on the first page itself because there was a dog, a ball, a crow and a beach. So, she's in the space where she's identifying and pointing out things.'' Alia credited Tanvi Bhat for the illustration of 'Ed Finds A Home'.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

