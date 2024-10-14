“I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe

A

For me, acting was like it is for any child—an activity we all go through as we grow up, around the age of three, four, or five. We all mimic, whether it’s our teachers, our fathers, etc., as a form of communication, not professionally. Acting is in my own nature. It’s one of the natural ways of learning about oneself and the world. The school I attended had some teachers who were also good at dramatics. I was also lucky because around the same time, Sai Paranjpye and Arun Joglekar had started a children’s theatre in Pune. They would hunt talent for a program called Balodyan, a Sunday show on All India Radio (AIR), Pune, in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Before that, during Rabindranath Tagore’s birth centenary, I played the character of Amal, a terminally ill child, in the play Dak Ghar. His only way of interacting with the world was through a window, where he would make friends.