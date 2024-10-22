Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has

A

On the day Shyam was filling his form, we were outside the polling office doing a regular shoot. Around 30-40 ranking police officials wearing riot gear surrounded my cinematographer. He’s just a young man, and I was scared for him, but he kept his composure. I wanted to immediately go and rescue him, but the lawyer with us advised me against it, saying that might make things worse. So he went and talked to the cops, and they momentarily let him off. There were some right-wing goons as well, egging them to confiscate his camera. When he was let off, we immediately told him to lay low for a bit. They were talking about detaining him overnight. I wouldn’t mind being picked up because I understood the risks going in, but I was scared for my crew member. They’re my responsibility.

We saw many people, who showed up in Varanasi to become a candidate like Shyam. Kunal and Shyam at least have a social media following, where they can broadcast their views and injustice happening to them. But these other people, they simply showed up. I always tell everyone that it’s because of the perseverance of these nameless, faceless heroes that our democracy is still standing. Celebrities come and go.