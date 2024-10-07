Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties

Kamra doesn’t judge them today, something he said he used to do five years ago. “See, these guys [the Indian government] are nasty. They’re practically rogue elements in power. Anybody with kids will not have the courage to challenge them. Your progeny and loved ones, they’re what humanise you. What do humans have—fear, ambition?” According to the 35-year-old, celebrities like him don’t have the social or capital baggage, which many others do. He keeps insisting he’s just a citizen doing his part—by participating in the democratic processes available to him. When asked if he felt ‘heroic’ even for a moment, Kamra delivered a list of names that helped him recontextualise his uprightness. “P Sainath, even at 75, is still holding on to his college ideas. Anand Patwardhan, Nikhil Dey, Aruna Roy, Umar Khalid… I can go on. The list is endless. The only difference is I have one million followers,” says Kamra. “I think there should be a way to calculate our followers to decency ratio.”