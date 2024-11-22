The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna

A

We conduct a lot of extensive surveying and anecdotal evidence around how people are interacting at events, screenings and the festivals we're hosting. After that, we ask these questions such as: Has attending ALT EFF or learning about this issue or watching these films made you change your behaviour or brought a shift in the way you go about your day-to-day lives? And we have received an overwhelming affirmative response from people. So, that's one way in which we're able to track the impact we're making.

There's a film this year called Stubble – The Farmer's Bane. This film is so timely because it interrogates the issue at a deeper level. If you ask anybody on the street why there is so much pollution, the first answer is going to be stubble burning by the farmers. That's been the mainstream narrative and that's what the media is telling us. This film provides a nuanced understanding of why it is happening and what are the policies, the priorities. It highlights the cycle that farmers are stuck in, because of which they are compelled to burn stubbles.

It also shows what the actual solution is and what kind of approaches can be taken. Which organisations work on-ground to change this? It gives us a bit of hope and also a clear direction.