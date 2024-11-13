How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up

Nidimoru still doesn’t rate A Gentleman poorly, though he knew that the film wouldn’t take off. “The film wasn’t tracking well, which was strange because people hadn’t even seen it. It was probably coming in a bit heavy, and then it opened at the same numbers as Go Goa Gone (Rs 6-7 Cr). I completely gave up on the film by Friday night and started work on Stree by Saturday.” Despite more sequel work on offer by established producers, Nidimoru says the duo decided to make Stree independently—like they’d done with their first three features. Nidimoru and DK picked the cast and the crew of the film while working out of a coffee shop. The budget of Stree was less than Rs 10 crore, and they brought a studio onboard under the terms that nothing in the script would be altered or diluted. The studio faced some last-minute delays, and that’s when Raj & DK went to their former-collaborator Dinesh Vijan, who was now running Maddock Films by himself.