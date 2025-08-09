Madhya Pradesh School Principal Faces Inquiry Over Alphabet Charts Containing Islamic References

Alphabet charts with Islamic terms were given to students at a Raisen convent school, sparking protests.
Authorities are investigating after the principal said the materials were included by mistake.
An inquiry has been launched by the education department into an incident at a convent school in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, after the principal allegedly distributed Hindi alphabet charts containing Islamic references to students. According to PTI, the investigation is ongoing.
The principal, IA Qureshi, reportedly gave students charts featuring ‘Ka’ for Kaba, ‘Ma’ for Masjid, and ‘Na’ for Namaz. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested on Friday and surrounded the principal.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pratibha Sharma said police intervened and brought the situation under control. She added the matter has been referred to the district education officer (DEO).
According to PTI, DEO D D Rajak confirmed an investigation is ongoing. He stated that the education department’s guidelines prohibit study material containing religious symbols or references to any particular faith in schools.
Principal Qureshi accepted it was an inadvertent mistake. She said some books with mixed Urdu-Hindi multiplication tables, generally used in madrasas, had mistakenly reached students. The charts were sourced from Bhopal, and the seller had included three or four such items in error.