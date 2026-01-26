CM Yadav loses balance while riding police horse at event in Ujjain, escapes unhurt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav briefly lost his balance while riding a police horse at an event in Ujjain on Sunday but was unharmed and continued participating in the festivities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Yadav slipped while sitting on a police horse at the Rahgiri Anandotsav-2026, but security personnel prevented a fall.

  • He later rode a bullock cart and took part in events celebrating farmers, music, and traditional games.

  • The Chief Minister is set to inaugurate a sports complex and a new auditorium and convention centre in Ujjain later in the day.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav briefly lost his balance while riding a police horse at an event in Ujjain district on Sunday, but escaped without injury, officials said.

He later dismounted and rode a bullock cart, continuing his participation in the event organised under the 'Rahgiri Anandotsav-2026', they said.

Yadav was sitting on a police horse outside the Kalidas Academy campus when the animal became stuck, and the movement caused him to lose his balance. However, security personnel intervened and prevented a fall.

The chief minister then dismounted and rode a bullock cart as part of a programme dedicated to farmers.

Thousands of people participated in the Rahgiri Anandotsav, which features music, entertainment, and traditional games.

Later in the day, Yadav will inaugurate a sports complex equipped with modern and multipurpose sports and recreational facilities built by Ujjain Smart City Limited at a cost of Rs 28.31 crore at Atal Parisar Fazalpura.

He will also inaugurate a newly constructed auditorium and convention centre R D Gargi Medical College and participate in many other programmes.

