Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?

A

I’ve been wanting to do something on Hindu nationalism and the RSS; I’ve made two in the past [The Boy in the Branch (1993), The Men in the Tree (2002)]. I had a nice conversation with my characters from my earlier films—two are still in the RSS, one or two have moved out. It just wasn’t crystallising into a project, because I think I was trying to make a big film. A film that tells you everything that the RSS is doing today, the canvas was just too broad. I was shooting for that till 2016. And only last year, did this idea fully crystallise in front of my eyes that instead of making one large film—why don’t I make a series of short films on Hindu nationalism and its effects on society?

It was what took me to someone who was the researcher on my first film around the RSS, Shuddhabhrata Sengupta. We talked about many things, and one of them was about his friendship with Umar Khalid, the chargesheet and the whole case. At some point, he said that I should speak to Banojyotsana. I interview her, and I’m under the impression that it will be a part of a larger project on the 2019 Delhi riots. I go back and look at the material, Umar’s speeches and how systematically he’s been depicted by Hindu nationalist forces in the years leading up to his arrest, is when the idea begins to crystallise in my head. That’s when I decided that this would be the first part in the series, whose working title is Hindutva ke Afsaane.