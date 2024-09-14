The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi

A

It happened [smiles]. Because, really, I didn’t have any idea how we’d do it. I wanted to do the play, and we started rehearsing, reading scenes, trying them out. And it troubled me a lot for about a month because normally—whether it’s a film or when I’m writing a script—I know how it ends. I knew Babu-ji would jump at the end in Ankhon Dekhi. I don’t know what happens in between. Here, I had no idea, till I found that scene with Maharaj-ji.

We couldn’t include everything from the novel. There’s a whole chapter, around 200 pages, about a boy dying. Ivan’s Grand Inquisitor scene, a celebrated part of the book, was reduced to a minute-and-a-half. So, there’s a lot that’s not there, but I hope we got the story’s essence. And now when I’m watching it with the audience, I’m like, ‘My God, this not only has the madness, the despair, and things about faith, but it’s also a fucking love story.’ It’s almost like chick lit.