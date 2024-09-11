Caste Sub-Categorisation A Blow To The Idea Of Representation

Cultural syndromes are constantly protected by the governments in power. Take the example of nomenclature ‘‘Hindustan’’, which is regularly invoked as the name of the country in public and in Parliament debates and discussions. The Constitution says that the name of the country is “India i.e. Bharat”. But the leadership hardly has any sense of realisation, including those who flash the Constitution and keep on saying ‘‘Hindustan’’, which itself is unconstitutional. This becomes a huge syndrome to inculcate a process of nation building in the light of what was, what it is today, and what it will be in the future. The majority is a syndrome that overpowers everything as a part of the political and social syndrome, however, it is the hegemonic caste-Hindus who in reality are a numerical minority and act as the dominating force that defines public perceptions as well as the functioning of the State. Thus, there is no unbiased thinking that becomes a goal or a desired ideal.