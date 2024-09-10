How The Caste Sub-Categorisation Debate Could Shape The Upcoming State Elections

During the 1930s, Babasaheb Ambedkar also encountered the question of discrimination among Dalits. One person from the Mang community—considerably among the lower crust of Dalits in Maharashtra—wrote: “In your organisations, there are many Mahar leaders and in villages Mahars do not allow us to enter their houses. They discriminate against us, they do not come to our marriages, there are no inter-caste marriages between us. How do you give justice to us?” Addressing such discrimination and talking about the right to representation in assemblies, Ambedkar wrote: “Weightage carved out from the share of the majority shall not be assigned to one community only. But the same shall be divided among all minority communities equally or in inverse proportion to their economic position, social statuses and educational advance.” Emphasising the morale of Ambedkar, Gopani says: “Once, in Bombay presidency, when there was only one reserved seat at a hostel, Babasaheb preferred a Mang over a Mahar”. This, nevertheless, is not just limited to Maharashtra—there are pan-India references.