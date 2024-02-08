Explained: The Legal Debate Surrounding Sub-Classification of SC/STs Over The Years

EV Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh case

In 2004, the top court was dealing with a law passed by Andhra Pradesh government based on the report of the Justice Ramachandra Raju Commission, which recommended sub-dividing the Scheduled Castes into four groups and allocating reservations separately for each. This was to ensure that all communities within the Scheduled Castes, particularly those that have been oppressed, marginalised and historically deprived of the opportunities of education and formal employment, receive equitable representation in educational institutions and state services.

According to the judgement, SCs were a “homogenous group” owing to the commonality of their experience, and could not be sub-classified under the Constitution and drew attention to Article 341 of the Constitution which gives the President the power to create a list of SC communities for the purposes of reservation, which the legislation would further tinker with.

Davinder Singh vs State of Punjab case

The Bench will also decide on the validity of the SC judgement on the Punjab Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006, which gave Balmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs “first preference” reservation over 50 percent of the total seats reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Struck down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2010, the government had moved the Supreme Court. In 2014, the Supreme Court in the ‘Davinder Singh v State of Punjab’, referred the appeal to a five-judge constitution bench to determine if the 2004 E V Chinnaiah decision required reconsideration, since interpretation of the constitution warrants a five-judge bench.

In 2020, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court held that the the E V Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh judgement which stated that State legislatures have no power to create sub-classifications among the list of Scheduled Castes notified by the President, was required to be revisited, identified the need for necessary sub-classifications and referred the matter to the Chief Justice for placing it before an appropriate larger bench to reconsider.