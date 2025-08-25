Sebastian Korda Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match On TV And Online

Korda takes on Norrie in the first round at US Open 2025
Korda leads the H2H rivalry amongst the two
Live streaming and timing info listed
All eyes will be on US Open 2025 first round clash between Sebastian Korda and Cameron Norrie at Flushing Meadows on Monday, August 25, 2025. The match will be played on Court 17 and will start at 8:30pm IST (approx).
Korda had been hampered by injuries this season but managed to reach the final in Adelaide in January but later was sidelined by injury that saw him drop to No.86 in ATP Rankings.
As for Norrie, the Brit enters the first round of the US Open 2025 on the back of a first round defeat against Roberto Bautista-Agut in Cincinnati, which sets up nicely for this clash given the uncertainty surrounding the two stars
Sebastian Korda vs. Cameron Norrie Match Details
Date: Aug. 25, 2025
Tournament: US Open
Round: First Round
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hard
Sebastian Korda vs. Cameron Norrie - Head-to-head
Sebastian Korda and Cameron Norrie have clashed four times across all levels (including ATP Tour events and Grand Slams), with Korda edging to 3-1 margin.
Sebastian Korda vs. Cameron Norrie - 1st Round US Open 2025: Live Streaming
When and where is the Sebastian Korda vs. Cameron Norrie match at the US Open 2025?
Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie, 1st round clash at the US Open 2025 will be played on Monday, August 24, at 8:30 PM IST on the hard court surface. The match takes place on Court no. 17.
Where to watch the Sebastian Korda vs. Cameron Norrie match at the US Open 2025?
Tennis fans in India can watch Korda vs Norrie live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 will be available via Star Sports Network.