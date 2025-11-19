Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Rinku Singh Returns In Style With Ton Against Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Vidarbha beat Odisha by 100 runs in the fourth round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26. PTI

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as India’s domestic season rolls into Day 4 of Round 5 on Wednesday, 19 November, with action unfolding across venues across the country. Kerala continue to boss their clash against Madhya Pradesh thanks to a classy 144-run stand from Sachin Baby and B. Aparajith, while Eden Apple Tom’s early strikes kept MP under pressure. Elsewhere, several fixtures are racing toward results, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Railways and Sikkim have already sealed innings wins, Mumbai and Rajasthan remain firmly on top, and contests in Jharkhand, Vidarbha and Uttarakhand are heading into tense final sessions.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Nov 2025, 10:03:02 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Tamil Nadu Vs Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh’s Rinku Singh lit up Coimbatore on Wednesday with a superb century against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy Round 5 clash. The left-hander got there in 157 balls, cracking nine fours and three sixes, adding another ton to his season after his unbeaten 165 against Odisha. The 28-year-old had missed several rounds while touring Australia with India’s T20 squad, but he slipped back into red-ball rhythm without hesitation.