  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. jayant yadav
images

Jayant Yadav

22 January 1990, Delhi, India
Indian Cricketer

Jayant Yadav is an Indian cricketer who plays for Haryana and Middlesex in domestic cricket. He is an off-spin bowler who bats right-handed. Yadav made his international debut in October 2016. Yadav's cricketing journey began at a young age in Delhi. His skills as an off-spin bowler and lower-order batsman earned him recognition in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut for Haryana in the 2011-12 Ranji Trophy season. Over the next few years, Yadav's consistent performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, made him a prominent player for Haryana. He played a role in several matches, contributing both with the ball and the bat.

Yadav's breakthrough in domestic cricket came during the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season when he was the leading wicket-taker for Haryana, with 33 wickets in eight matches. His performances caught the attention of national selectors, and he was named in the India A squad for the series against South Africa A in 2015. Yadav's success with India A further cemented his reputation as a reliable all-rounder.

In the 2014 IPL auction, Yadav was bought by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for INR 10 Lakhs. He played for them till 2018. Delhi Capitals transferred him to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2019 IPL season. Yadav was part of Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League 2018 but did not play a single match. In February 2022, he was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament.

In August 2019, Yadav was named in the India Green team's squad for the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy. On September 1, 2023, he joined Middlesex.

In September 2016, Yadav was added to India's Test squad for their series against New Zealand. He made his international debut for India in an ODI against New Zealand at Vizag, where he took his first ODI wicket, dismissing Corey Anderson. Three weeks later, he made his Test debut for India against England at the same venue. He took his maiden Test wicket in the first innings, dismissing Moeen Ali via the Umpire Decision Review System. He became the 286th player to play Test cricket for India.

In December 2018, Yadav was named as the captain of India's team for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Jayant Yadav has played in various cricket formats for both domestic and international teams. In Test cricket, he has played 6 matches, scoring 248 runs at an average of 31.00, with one century and one half-century, and has taken 16 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/49. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has appeared in 2 matches, scoring 1 run and taking 1 wicket. In first-class cricket, Yadav has played 64 matches, scored 1,832 runs with an average of 25.10, and has taken 173 wickets with a best figure of 7/58. In List A cricket, he has featured in 60 matches, scored 547 runs at an average of 22.79, and taken 51 wickets. In T20 cricket, Yadav has played 56 matches, scoring 162 runs and taking 38 wickets.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18