Jayant Yadav is an Indian cricketer who plays for Haryana and Middlesex in domestic cricket. He is an off-spin bowler who bats right-handed. Yadav made his international debut in October 2016. Yadav's cricketing journey began at a young age in Delhi. His skills as an off-spin bowler and lower-order batsman earned him recognition in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut for Haryana in the 2011-12 Ranji Trophy season. Over the next few years, Yadav's consistent performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, made him a prominent player for Haryana. He played a role in several matches, contributing both with the ball and the bat.

Yadav's breakthrough in domestic cricket came during the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season when he was the leading wicket-taker for Haryana, with 33 wickets in eight matches. His performances caught the attention of national selectors, and he was named in the India A squad for the series against South Africa A in 2015. Yadav's success with India A further cemented his reputation as a reliable all-rounder.

In the 2014 IPL auction, Yadav was bought by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for INR 10 Lakhs. He played for them till 2018. Delhi Capitals transferred him to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2019 IPL season. Yadav was part of Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League 2018 but did not play a single match. In February 2022, he was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League tournament.

In August 2019, Yadav was named in the India Green team's squad for the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy. On September 1, 2023, he joined Middlesex.

In September 2016, Yadav was added to India's Test squad for their series against New Zealand. He made his international debut for India in an ODI against New Zealand at Vizag, where he took his first ODI wicket, dismissing Corey Anderson. Three weeks later, he made his Test debut for India against England at the same venue. He took his maiden Test wicket in the first innings, dismissing Moeen Ali via the Umpire Decision Review System. He became the 286th player to play Test cricket for India.

In December 2018, Yadav was named as the captain of India's team for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Jayant Yadav has played in various cricket formats for both domestic and international teams. In Test cricket, he has played 6 matches, scoring 248 runs at an average of 31.00, with one century and one half-century, and has taken 16 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/49. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has appeared in 2 matches, scoring 1 run and taking 1 wicket. In first-class cricket, Yadav has played 64 matches, scored 1,832 runs with an average of 25.10, and has taken 173 wickets with a best figure of 7/58. In List A cricket, he has featured in 60 matches, scored 547 runs at an average of 22.79, and taken 51 wickets. In T20 cricket, Yadav has played 56 matches, scoring 162 runs and taking 38 wickets.