'RSS Suggestion On Caste Census Worthy Of Calm Analysis'

When the Mandal Commission report was suddenly imp­lemented without any discussion and seemingly for the sake of vote bank politics, the RSS took a stand in favour of reservations despite strong opposition by some sections of Hindu society. Its own swayamsevaks were also agitated. But senior workers and prachaaraks of the RSS conducted workshops and organised meetings to explain to the young volunteers and workers why it was necessary. They were sensitised about the problems faced by the SC-ST community and the need for social harmony. Over a period of time, the Hindu community understood the need for reservations, although many still criticise the RSS for supporting it.