The caste census appears to have gained traction, overcoming all hurdles at least at the level of political statements. Even traditionally opposing forces like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for their data phobia, seem to have aligned in favour. Mandal parties were always for it. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) parties were indifferent as they are already being counted for the last seven decades without any impact on their worsening condition. The demand received a major fillip from the main opposition party, the Congress, after the metamorphosis of its leader Rahul Gandhi post his Bharat Jodo Yatras. Metamorphosis in more than one sense; he has realised better than any leader what the plight of common people in India is, and that the country needs to change gears from its capital-centric policies towards empowerment of the masses. Unfortunately, he is stuck in the current framework of social (caste) justice without recognising its role in sustaining the system he criticises. Of course, given his background, one cannot expect him to sublimate to the radical plane to be a harbinger of revolution.