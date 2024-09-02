The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has extended their support for a caste census to be conducted in the country but in one condition that the results be used for 'welfare' needs of the citizens and not for 'electoral purposes'.
Caste census has been a topic of controversy and has been promoted by the Congress party throughout their campaigns for Lok Sabha elections this year. It initially received resistance from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre but recently BJP allies including Lok Janata Party Leader and Cabinet Minister Chirag Paswan has spoken about the need for a caste census in India.
Sunil Ambekar, the chief spokesperson of the RSS on Monday said, "The government should get it [caste census] done for data purposes."
Further explaining his point, Ambekar said, "Caste reactions are a sensitive issue in our society, and they are important for national integration. However, the caste census should not be used for election campaigning and electoral purposes."
RSS On Laws For Women's Safety, Justice
Addressing a press conference after concluding the three-day conclave called 'Samanway Baithak', Ambekar also said there was a necessity for revisiting laws and penal actions to expedite swift justice for women who suffer atrocities.
The incident of the rape and killing of the 31-year-old female doctor at the Kolkata hospital was discussed in detail in the Baithak, he added.
Ambekar said it was a "very unfortunate incident" and "everybody is worried about it".
Observing that similar incidents were increasing in the country, he said that the meeting discussed the role of the government, official mechanism, laws, penal actions and procedures.
"All they find that there is a need for revisiting all these so that we can have proper procedure, fast-track procedures and we can deliver justice to the victim," Ambekar said.