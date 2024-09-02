National

RSS Backs Caste Census As Crucial For 'National Integration'; Demands Swift Justice For Women

Sunil Ambekar, the chief spokesperson of the RSS on Monday said, "The government should get it [caste census] done for data purposes."

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh meeting
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh meeting Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has extended their support for a caste census to be conducted in the country but in one condition that the results be used for 'welfare' needs of the citizens and not for 'electoral purposes'.

Caste census has been a topic of controversy and has been promoted by the Congress party throughout their campaigns for Lok Sabha elections this year. It initially received resistance from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre but recently BJP allies including Lok Janata Party Leader and Cabinet Minister Chirag Paswan has spoken about the need for a caste census in India.

Sunil Ambekar, the chief spokesperson of the RSS on Monday said, "The government should get it [caste census] done for data purposes."

Further explaining his point, Ambekar said, "Caste reactions are a sensitive issue in our society, and they are important for national integration. However, the caste census should not be used for election campaigning and electoral purposes."

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and PM Modi| - PTI
After Opposing Lateral Entry, BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Backs Caste Census

BY Outlook Web Desk

RSS On Laws For Women's Safety, Justice

Addressing a press conference after concluding the three-day conclave called 'Samanway Baithak', Ambekar also said there was a necessity for revisiting laws and penal actions to expedite swift justice for women who suffer atrocities.

The incident of the rape and killing of the 31-year-old female doctor at the Kolkata hospital was discussed in detail in the Baithak, he added.

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice on RG Kar incident - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Police Refute CBI's Allegations Of Crime Scene Tampering, Unauthorised Entry

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ambekar said it was a "very unfortunate incident" and "everybody is worried about it".

Observing that similar incidents were increasing in the country, he said that the meeting discussed the role of the government, official mechanism, laws, penal actions and procedures.

"All they find that there is a need for revisiting all these so that we can have proper procedure, fast-track procedures and we can deliver justice to the victim," Ambekar said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: BAN Start 185-Run Chase Well, In Pursuit Of Historic Series Sweep
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics
  4. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: PSG Win Over Lille Helps Navigate Champions League Unknown, Insists Luis Enrique
  2. Serie A: Thiago Motta Left Wanting More From 'Frenetic' Juventus Attack
  3. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Says He Trusted Real Madrid Process After Pressure-Relieving Brace
  4. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Ends Goal Drought As Real Madrid Blank Real Betis 2-0 - In Pics
  5. EPL: Liverpool Trounce Fierce Foes Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Marches On With Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
  2. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  3. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal
  2. Aruna Shanbaug, The Name That Should Have Been Enough To Protect Medical Professionals
  3. SC Grants Bail To Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
  4. 'Wolf Terror’ In UP’s Bahraich
  5. 2 Women Dead As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Track In J&K's Reasi
Entertainment News
  1. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  2. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  3. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  4. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  5. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
US News
  1. West Indian American Day Parade Returns To Brooklyn With Vibrant Celebration
  2. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  3. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  4. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  5. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
World News
  1. West Indian American Day Parade Returns To Brooklyn With Vibrant Celebration
  2. 'We're Currently Not Smart Enough': Elon Musk Reveals How X (Twitter) Algorithm Works
  3. Russia Working To Amend Nuclear Doctrine Amid 'Western Escalations' In Ukraine War
  4. Israel On Strike: Nationwide Strike Hits Economy, Flight Ops And More As Protestors Demand Hostage Deal
  5. Israelis Demand Truce Deal After Killing Of 6 Hostages; Another Gaza School Bombed | Latest On Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Medal Rush In Badminton Likely; Sumit To Defend Javelin Title; Yogesh Sustains Silver In Discus
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal