Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Police Refutes CBI's Allegations Of Crime Scene Tampering, Unauthorised Entry

"Right behind the cordon is the dead body... We have a videographer from the detective department, Commissioner of Police, Additional CP-1, Lady Police and forensic officials here. All are known to us and identified. There is also another picture and a new set of people. We have the witness doctor, FSL, fingerprint expert, the ACP of the detective department, the videographer, additional CP -1 and the forensic officials. This picture or the video is of the time when the inquest process was over... At no point in time could anybody enter this area who was not authorized. Nobody entered who was not associated with the investigation process...", the DCP explained.