Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Police Refutes CBI's Allegations Of Crime Scene Tampering, Unauthorised Entry

In a fresh development concerning the evolving controversy over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty doctor, the Kolkata Police on Friday refuted the claims of a compromised crime scene at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
On August 22, during a Supreme Court hearing, the central probe agency CBI alleged that the crime scene was 'altered' and the victim's family was misled about the real cause of their daughter's death as it was being passed off as a suicide.
"As we entered the fifth day of the investigation, everything was altered, including the crime scene," CBI told the Supreme Court.
Kolkata doctor murder: What did the police say?
While dismissing the allegation of tampering with the crime scene, DCP Central Indira Mukherjee on Friday said, "We have seen that there is one particular news channel which has shown a video and some pictures of the seminar hall which is the place of occurrence of this case. There it has been seen that inside the cordoned off area, many people are standing and talking, and it is not clear who are these people."
"It has been alleged that there are probably some people who were not supposed to be there and there has been some tampering of evidence. We have taken a still from that video... We have been able to identify each and everyone who was there in this picture...", she added.
"Right behind the cordon is the dead body... We have a videographer from the detective department, Commissioner of Police, Additional CP-1, Lady Police and forensic officials here. All are known to us and identified. There is also another picture and a new set of people. We have the witness doctor, FSL, fingerprint expert, the ACP of the detective department, the videographer, additional CP -1 and the forensic officials. This picture or the video is of the time when the inquest process was over... At no point in time could anybody enter this area who was not authorized. Nobody entered who was not associated with the investigation process...", the DCP explained.
The Kolkata Police also said that the photograph in question was taken on August 9, after the inquest had been completed.
Moreover, CBI also highlighted lapses on the part of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities in handling the case with sensitivity.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: About the incident
On August 9, the semi-naked injured, bloodied body of an on-duty junior doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Later, the forensic report suggested that the doctor was raped and killed by Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer. Currently, he is in CBI custody.