National

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws

Banerjee on Wednesday said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee |
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement stricter central legislation and impose exemplary punishment for severe crimes such as rape and murder in her recent letter to Modi on Friday.

Banerjee mentioned that there was 'no reply' from the PM regarding 'such a sensitive issue'. A widespread outrage sparked across India over the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Banerjee on Wednesday said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.

Banerjee noted that she has not yet received a response from the Prime Minister regarding her concerns. However, she mentioned that she has received a reply from the Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

Maintaining that the letter by the WCD minister "barely attends the gravity of the issue" raised by her, Banerjee wrote, "The seriousness of the subject and its relevance to the society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply."

The CM wrote that 10 exclusive POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act) courts have been approved by the state government.

She also noted that West Bengal currently has 88 fast-track special courts and 62 POCSO courts, all funded by the state.

Banerjee mentioned that the helpline numbers 112 and 1098 are active in the state, and Dial-100 is widely used for emergencies.

CISF personnel at the RG Kar College and Hospital, deployed following the Supreme Court's order, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape: Cops Deny 'Bedsheet Change' Claims, Disagree With Hospital's Audio Clips

BY Outlook Web Desk

WCD Minister Annapurna Devi had on Wednesday said the situation of women in West Bengal has been "deteriorating" and slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to implement central schemes such as fast-track courts and emergency helplines to deal with crimes against women.

Devi claimed that the fast-track special courts (FTSCs), which were allocated to West Bengal, are yet to become operational in the state.

The WCD minister also said that the state "failed" to implement key emergency helplines -- the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets With England Slightly Ahead
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  2. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
  3. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  5. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  2. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  3. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  4. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  5. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws
  2. Bengaluru: Man Kills Choreographer Wife, Friend Sleeping Next To Her Wakes Up To Shock
  3. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  4. Ambanis, Adanis And Who? Top 10 Richest Individuals And Families In India
  5. UP: Police Books 2 Men With Abetment Of Suicide Charge After 2 Girls Were Found Hanging
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  5. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
World News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  4. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  5. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin