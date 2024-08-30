National

Kolkata Doctor Rape: Cops Deny Reports Claiming Change Of Bedsheet Used To Cover Victim's Body

A controversy erupted after some news channel reports claimed that the colour of the bedsheet covering the victim's body had mysteriously changed.

Kolkata doctor rape case bedsheet
CISF personnel at the RG Kar College and Hospital, deployed following the Supreme Court's order, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Fresh revelations in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case surfaced on Thursday, including purported audio recordings of phone calls allegedly made by RG Kar Medical College authorities on August 9 morning to the parents of the victim and claims of the bedsheet used to cover the body being changed during the probe, a charge denied by the Kolkata Police.

Addressing media on Wednesday, Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Central Division Indira Mukherjee dismissed the claims regarding the bedsheet as baseless.

The controversy was erupted after some news channel reports claimed that the colour of the bedsheet covering the victim's body had mysteriously changed.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Rape Case: Reports Reveal What Accused Told In Polygraph Test

The reports claimed junior doctors and the victim's parents gave conflicting accounts of the sheet's colour. The junior doctors stated that the body was covered with a blue sheet, but the parents claimed they saw a green sheet when they viewed their daughter's body hours later.

Reacting to the same, the Kolkata Police DCP said on Thursday, "Today, we have seen that there are few video clips which are viral on social media as well as in some television channels wherein there is a discussion that probably the colour of the curtain bed sheet which was used to cover the body was of a different colour than the previously declared color that was blue."

DCP Indira Mukherjee said that the police had properly documented the crime scene, starting their photography and videography session at around 12:25pm on the day of the incident.

The case pertains to a trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata whose body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the facility's chest department in the morning of August 9.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was on August 10 arrested on allegations of raping and killing the trainee doctor A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.

Audio Clips Of Hospital's Calls To Victim's Parents

Three purported audio recordings of phone calls, allegedly made on August 9 morning by authorities of RG Kar Medical College, where the alleged rape and murder took place, to the parents of the victim asking them to report to the hospital, surfaced on public domain on Thursday and sparked a fresh controversy over "insensitivity" and "disinformation" of the institute's management in breaking bad news.

The changes in statements on the status of the victim made by an official in those phone calls, whose authenticity has not been individually verified, raise questions on whether the hospital was initially trying to cover up the ghastly crime.

The caller, a woman who identified herself as the assistant superintendent of the hospital, reportedly dialed the parents of the victim from the same number thrice within a span of around 30 minutes asking their urgent presence at the facility.

ALSO READ | 'May Have Passed Away': Shocking Audio Clips Of RG Kar Hospital’s Calls To Doctor's Parents Surface

The clear changes in the hospital's statement in the three calls - from the victim "falling a little ill" to "very critical and admitted in emergency ward" to, finally, "may have died by suicide" - have left the investigators to question whether "a carefully planned suicide plot was being hatched by the hospital authorities and police to cover up the crime", news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  3. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  4. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  5. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Football News
  1. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  2. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
  3. UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Highlights: Man City Take On Inter, Liverpool Face Real Madrid
  4. Michael Olise Receives Maiden France Call-Up For Nations League Fixtures
  5. No Love Lost For Nuno Espirito Santo Ahead Of Wolves Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  3. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  4. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  5. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Asna: IMD Predicts Rare August Event Over Arabian Sea On Friday | Details
  2. DGCA Action: SpiceJet Under Surveillance; Fine, Show Cause Notice For Air India, Akasa Air | Details
  3. Meet Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, The Youngest Name In Hurun India Rich List
  4. 'May Have Passed Away': Shocking Audio Clips Of RG Kar Hospital’s Calls To Doctor's Parents Surface
  5. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  3. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  4. Yemen: Flood Kills 33 At Least, Over 200 Homes Damaged
  5. WHO Announces Limited Pauses In Gaza War To Allow Polio Vaccinations
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign