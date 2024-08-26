Accused's polygraph test, raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and series of protest programmes announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the latest developments in the alleged Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, which is being probed by the CBI.
The case pertains to a trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata whose body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the facility's chest department in the morning of August 9.
Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was on August 10 arrested on allegations of raping and killing the trainee doctor A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.
Kolkata Rape Case | Latest Updates
Accused Sanjay Roy's Polygraph Test: The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, took place at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday. Two more individuals were supposed to undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, the officials cited in a news agency PTI report said. A team of polygraph specialists flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi is conducting the tests, they said.
Former RG Kar Hospital Principal's Polygraph: Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said. The CBI has sought permission from the court to put seven persons including Roy and former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh through the lie detector test. The test cannot be used as evidence during the trial but findings give the agency a direction for the further probe.
Did Sanjay Roy Confess? According to sources cited in an indiatoday.in report, Sanjay Roy detailed his movements on the night of the crime during his polygraph test. Roy, as per the report, admitted to visiting two red light areas in Kolkata but not having sex. He also confessed to molesting a woman in the street, an act that was captured on CCTV cameras, the sources cited in the report said. Roy also reportedly said that he had a video call with his girlfriend and asked her for photos. Sources cited in a Times of India report said Roy claimed during the test that the victim was already dead when he spotted her, and that he ran away in fear.
Former Principal Raided By CBI: CBI sleuths on Monday started grilling former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) Sandip Ghosh and ex-medical superintendent and vice principal Sanjay Vashisth in connection with their ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities in the institute, an officer of the agency said. Ghosh's Beliaghata residence was searched by CBI officers on Sunday in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.
BJP Protests: Stepping up the attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has announced a series of programmes to protest the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital here over two weeks back. The programmes will be held across the state between August 28 and September 4, said Majumdar, also a Union minister.