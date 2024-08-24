National

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Main Accused Roy’s Mother Says 'If I Had Been More Strict, This Would Not Have Happened'

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Mother of main accused Sanjay Roy has said the incident could have been prevented had she been more strict with him.

Protests against Kolkata rape and murder case
Protests against Kolkata rape and murder case | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Mother of Kolkata rape and murder accused—Sanjay Roy has claimed that her son is “harmless”. Roy is main accused in the case of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata that has led to rage across the country.

She has reportedly said the incident could have been prevented had she been more strict with him.

Doctors indefinite strike.(Representational image) | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: Major Doctors' Associations To Continue Strike Until Health Ministry's Action On CPA

BY Outlook Web Desk

"If I had been more strict, then this would not have happened. His father was very strict, but he used to worship him. With my husband's death, everything has gone wrong, my beautiful family is only a memory now," she was quoted by India Today as saying.

“I don't know who influenced him to do this... If someone has framed him, then that person will be punished,” she said as per the above report.

The trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Later, Roy was arrested a day after the crime. Reportedly, Roy was seen entering the building around the estimated time of the crime and his bluetooth headphones were found near the crime scene.

Several pornographic clips were also reportedly found on Roy's mobile phone.

Roy's mother has also claimed that her son was a topper in school and part of the National Cadet Corps.

Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder - | Photo: PTI
'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder

BY Outlook Web Desk

"He used to take care of me, and even used to cook for me. You can ask the neighbours, he never misbehaved with anyone," she said. "If I meet him I will ask, 'Babu why have you done it?' My son was never like this."

She also said she was unaware that her son had been posted as a civic volunteer at the RG Kar Medical College.

She added that her son was addicted to alcohol after his first wife passed away due to cancer.

"Sanjoy's first wife was a nice girl. They were happy. Suddenly, she got detected with cancer. Probably, he was depressed after his wife's death and took to drinking," she said.

Earlier, Roy's mother-in-law had accused him of beating his ex-wife. She had also demanded that Sanjoy Roy be “hanged” for his crime.

"My relations with him were very tense," she said. "Initially, everything was good for six months. When she (her daughter) was three months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, I bore all her expenses for medicines," the mother in law told ANI.

“Sanjay was not good. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He can't do it alone,” she added.

