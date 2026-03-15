Assembly Elections 2026: How Himanta Biswa Sarma Became a Master of Polarisation

There is a particular irony in the identity of the man at the centre of this story. He’s an unlikely extremist. When Sarma was sworn in as Assam’s chief minister in May 2021, nobody could have pointed to an ideological biography that predicted what followed. He had served three consecutive terms in the legislature on a Congress ticket and had been a minister in the Tarun Gogoi government from 2006, holding portfolios ranging from health to finance to agriculture. He had no deep roots in the RSS, no formative years in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, no history of Hindutva agitation. By the measure of the movement he eventually joined, he was a latecomer.