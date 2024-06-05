National

Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Assam, disrupting the day-to-day lives of people. Incessant downpours have led to severe waterlogging, making it difficult for people to navigate through the flooded roads. Traffic snarls in the Guwahati, Jorhat and other areas of the state saw people stuck at one place for hours. Commuters were seen wading through overflowing routes to get to their locations.