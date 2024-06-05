National

Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Assam, disrupting the day-to-day lives of people. Incessant downpours have led to severe waterlogging, making it difficult for people to navigate through the flooded roads. Traffic snarls in the Guwahati, Jorhat and other areas of the state saw people stuck at one place for hours. Commuters were seen wading through overflowing routes to get to their locations.

Monsoon Rains in Guwahati | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati.

Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

A person drives through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati.

Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati.

Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati.

Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Women wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati.

Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati.

| Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

A family on a scooter wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati.

Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

A man takes his son to the school through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati. Monsoon has arrived early in north eastern states of India.

| Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Commuters wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Guwahati.

