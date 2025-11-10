Assam CM Sarma Warns Of Muslim Population Growth And Economic Shift

“I have noticed that demographic change has taken place rapidly... a chapter of the Assamese people's surrender has begun,” says CM on Muslim population and wealth rise.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assamese Muslims
Sarma also referred to a government directive issued last year requiring scrutiny of land sale permissions between Hindus and Muslims. Photo: File Image; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CM Sarma: “Demographic change has taken place rapidly… a chapter of the Assamese people's surrender has begun.”

  • Muslim population and wealth in Assam are increasing, Hindu growth is declining, says CM.

  • Land sale between Hindus and Muslims now requires Assam CM office approval.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over what he described as both demographic and economic shifts in the state, highlighting an increase in the Muslim population and rising prosperity among Muslims, which he suggested could indicate the "surrender of the Assamese people", reported PTI.

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Sarma said the growth rate of the Hindu population in Assam is declining, while that of Muslims is rising. "I have the data on the growth of the Hindu and Muslim populations between 2001 and 2011. In every block of Assam, the growth of the Hindu population is coming down and the Muslim population is increasing," he said, according to PTI.

The Chief Minister claimed the state has witnessed rapid demographic changes. "I have noticed that demographic change has taken place rapidly... In a way, a chapter of the Assamese people's surrender has begun," he added.

Sarma also referred to a government directive issued last year requiring scrutiny of land sale permissions between Hindus and Muslims. "We are seeing that the sale of land from Hindus to Muslims is very high, while the vice versa is less," he said. He clarified that these permissions involve a significant number of Assamese and indigenous Muslims and that the BJP-led government does not object to such transactions.

The Chief Minister further pointed to an economic dimension to the shift. "Apart from demographic change, there has been a shift in wealth creation as well. So far, we were thinking that only the numbers have risen, but now see that even the wealth pattern has changed," Sarma said.

He indicated that a more detailed press conference on the subject would be held later. "You can sometimes accept the demographic change in population, but witnessing an economic shift signals complete destruction. Earlier, we did not know about this. But now, we are getting the data as government permission is required (for the sale of land)," he noted.

Last year, the Assam government made it mandatory to obtain consent from the Chief Minister's office before finalising land sales between Hindus and Muslims, as reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
