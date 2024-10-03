Miya Muslims Of Assam: Under Constant Pressure To Prove 'Indigeneity'

When the eviction officials arrived in Kochutoli village of Sonarpur circle of Kamrup district in Assam on September 9, Makbul Hussain was concerned but not afraid. After all, his house was not in the 250-odd bighas of land in the region that the officials claimed was under the “tribal belt” where land ownership is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. On that day, about 250 houses were demolished in Kochutoli, inhabited mostly by Bengali-speaking Muslims, many of whom have been living in the area for nearly 50 years. The officials, nevertheless, returned on September 12 for further evictions and this time, the locals resisted. It was amid the ensuing clashes between police and locals that Hussain’s 17-year-old son Haidar Ali was killed, hit by a stray bullet when the police opened fire on locals. “He was not protesting. He drives an e-rickshaw and he was just returning home from work. My son was innocent and killed in cold blood,” Hussain said over the phone. Haidar was killed along with another teenager, 18-year-old Jubahir Ali, who was also part of the crowd. Juhabir had gone out to join the agitation of locals who were gathering in the village to protest against the eviction.