Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee Became Bengal’s Most Powerful Political Force

Summary of this article
Mamata Banerjee has led West Bengal as chief minister since 2011.
Banerjee is now seeking a fourth term in the 2026 West Bengal assembly election.
The election buildup has also been marked by controversy over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in West Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee, widely known across West Bengal as “Didi” (elder sister), has been Chief Minister of the state since 20 May 2011, heading the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
A combative grassroots campaigner who built her career on street protests and populist politics, Banerjee is now in her third consecutive term and gearing up for the state assembly elections expected in late April 2026, where the TMC aims to win a fourth mandate amid sharp competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Polling will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
Born on 5 January 1955 in Kolkata to a Bengali Hindu family, Banerjee grew up in a modest south Kolkata neighbourhood. Her father, Promileswar Banerjee, a freedom fighter, died when she was 17, leaving the family in difficult circumstances. She completed her early education locally and went on to obtain multiple degrees from University of Calcutta-affiliated colleges: a BA in history, followed by qualifications in Islamic history, education and law.
From her student days in the 1970s, she was involved in Congress politics, organising its youth and women's wings in West Bengal and building a reputation as an energetic organiser. Banerjee won her first Lok Sabha seat from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in 1984 at age 29.
Over the years she represented several constituencies in Parliament and held union cabinet posts, including Railways (twice) and Coal. Tensions with the West Bengal Congress unit prompted her to break away and launch the All India Trinamool Congress in 1998. The party allied with the BJP briefly in the late 1990s before shifting to oppose the 34-year Left Front government led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The turning point in her political rise came with rural agitations against farmland acquisition for industrial projects. Protests in Singur (2006–08) over a proposed Tata Motors factory and in Nandigram against a chemical hub drew massive crowds and turned public sentiment against the Left. Riding that wave of anger, the TMC-led alliance swept the 2011 assembly polls, ending decades of Communist rule in the state. Banerjee was sworn in on 20 May 2011, becoming the first woman to lead the state government.
She secured re-election in 2016 (211 seats) and again in 2021. In 2021 she lost her own Nandigram seat to former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP, but later returned to the assembly through a by-election from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, her current constituency.
Her government has prioritised welfare programmes aimed at women, students and marginalised groups. Kanyashree provides conditional cash transfers to encourage girls' schooling and delay marriage. Lakshmir Bhandar offers monthly financial aid to adult women. The Students’ Credit Card scheme provides loans for higher education. Other efforts include expanding health facilities, returning Singur land to farmers and schemes for migrant workers, alongside cultural initiatives and skill training programmes.
Criticism of the administration has centred on law enforcement issues, alleged political violence and handling of corruption scandals. The teachers' recruitment scam led to arrests of several TMC figures. Events in Sandeshkhali in early 2024 involved accusations against local leaders, prompting central agency probes. The rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 raised questions about police response and hospital security. In January 2026, Enforcement Directorate raids on offices of the consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (linked to TMC campaigns) sparked clashes when Banerjee visited the premises, with TMC alleging harassment and the agency pursuing money-laundering angles tied to coal issues.
The election buildup has also been marked by controversy over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in West Bengal. The exercise, aimed at updating electoral lists ahead of the 2026 polls, involves fresh verification of voters and removal of duplicate or ineligible entries. The Trinamool Congress has raised concerns that the process could lead to legitimate voters being struck off the rolls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has backed the revision as necessary to ensure cleaner electoral lists. The issue has become another flashpoint in the increasingly tense political contest in the state.
Despite wielding considerable political power, Banerjee maintains a notably austere lifestyle. She lives in her ancestral home in Kalighat, is usually seen in plain white cotton saris and simple chappals, and travels with a small entourage. Widely addressed as “Didi” by supporters, she also paints landscapes and writes poetry, occasionally exhibiting or selling her work.
With polls approaching, the TMC has rolled out measures like clearing dearness allowance arrears for employees and pensioners (effective March 2026), raising monthly stipends for priests and muezzins to Rs 2,000, and other staff benefits. Opposition parties label these as election inducements.
The BJP has stepped up attacks, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding rallies in Kolkata and accusing the TMC of “gundagardi” (thuggery). Clashes occurred near Modi’s March 2026 rally at Brigade Parade Ground, with mutual blame over disruptions. Banerjee has protested alleged central interference in voter rolls and appeared in court over related matters. She targets over 213 seats and casts the election as a fight to protect Bengal’s culture and autonomy.
After 15 years in office, Banerjee’s mix of grassroots politics, targeted welfare and combative campaigning continues to dominate the political landscape of West Bengal, even as opposition momentum builds toward what promises to be a fiercely contested vote in April 2026.