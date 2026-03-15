Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee Became Bengal’s Most Powerful Political Force

A combative grassroots campaigner who built her career on street protests and populist politics, Banerjee is now in her third consecutive term and gearing up for the state assembly elections expected in late April 2026. Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee

A combative grassroots campaigner who built her career on street protests and populist politics, Banerjee is now in her third consecutive term and gearing up for the state assembly elections expected in late April 2026. Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee