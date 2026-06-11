More Trouble For Mamata As Third Rajya Sabha MP Steps Down

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered another setback on Thursday as Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House, becoming the third party MP to quit in recent days after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Sushmita Dev.
With Baraik's resignation, the TMC's strength in the Rajya Sabha is set to fall to 10 MPs. Sources indicated that as many as three more Rajya Sabha members could step down within the next week, potentially deepening the crisis for the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
Speaking after his resignation, Baraik said his decision was based on the mandate delivered by the people of West Bengal and denied any pressure from the BJP. He, however, added that he would act in accordance with the wishes of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Rebellion Gathers Pace
The turmoil within the TMC began escalating earlier this week when senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from both Parliament and the party. He was followed by Sushmita Dev on Wednesday and Baraik on Thursday.
The resignations came as Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi attending meetings with INDIA bloc leaders to discuss opposition strategy and the political situation following the party's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
At the same time, dissent has continued to grow within the party's legislative wing in Bengal. Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed the support of 64 of the TMC's 80 MLAs and has asserted that more legislators could join the camp in the coming days.
Lok Sabha Revolt Adds to Pressure
The crisis has also spread to the Lok Sabha.
Sources on Wednesday claimed that 19 of the TMC's 28 Lok Sabha MPs were backing a breakaway group led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. The faction has reportedly approached the Speaker seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc while extending support to the NDA.
Among the names linked to the rebel camp are Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan and Shatrughan Sinha. On Thursday, former footballer and MP Prasun Banerjee was also reported to have joined the group, taking the number of dissident MPs to 20.
The parallel rebellions in the Assembly and Parliament have intensified pressure on the TMC leadership, with questions being raised over Mamata Banerjee's grip on the organisation following the party's electoral setback in West Bengal