Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹500 Hike in Monthly Honorarium for Purohits and Muezzins Ahead of Assembly Polls

All fresh applications from purohits and muezzins have been approved; announcement underscores TMC's focus on religious harmony and support for spiritual custodians amid poll preparations.

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Mamata Banerjee |
Mamata Banerjee |
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  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced a Rs 500 increase in monthly honorarium for purohits and muezzins.

  • She has raised it to Rs 2,000 per month, just hours before expected assembly poll dates.

  • "I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities," she said in an X post.

Hours before the expected announcement of assembly election dates, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday declared a Rs 500 increase in the monthly honorarium for purohits (Hindu priests) and muezzins (Muslim call-to-prayer reciters).

Following the revision, eligible beneficiaries will now receive Rs 2,000 per month.

"I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month," she said in an X post.

The chief minister further stated that the state government has cleared all pending fresh applications from purohits and muezzins seeking the honorarium.

"At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the state government," Banerjee said.

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Emphasising the government’s commitment to religious harmony and support for traditional roles, she added: "We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve."

Political analysts noted that the timing of the announcement holds significance as the state gears up for assembly elections, with parties intensifying efforts to connect with diverse community groups.

The West Bengal government had earlier launched honorarium schemes for both Hindu priests and Muslim clerics, a step the ruling Trinamool Congress described as support for individuals dedicated to religious and community services.

(with PTI inputs)

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