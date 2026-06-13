From Nandigram To Rebellion: How The TMC's Bengal Empire Began To Fracture

The Fluid Parliamentary and Legislative Mutiny

The crisis exploded into open defiance across both the state assembly and the national parliament, with alignment numbers moving quickly as the days progress. In Kolkata, the rebellion has steadily expanded. While a group of 58 MLAs originally initiated the breakaway under the leadership of Ritabrata Banerjee, recent claims from the dissident camp indicate their numbers have since swelled, with rebels asserting they now command the support of up to 64 of the party’s 80 remaining legislators. Operating under the banner of a "constructive opposition," this group has successfully shaken the high command's authority on the assembly floor.