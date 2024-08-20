National

Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: Major Doctors’ Associations To Continue Strike Until Health Ministry’s Action On CPA

Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: The strike will persist, with OPD and elective operating theaters remaining closed.

Doctors indefinite strike.(Representational image) |
Doctors indefinite strike.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The major doctors’ associations in the country have decided to extend their indefinite strike into its ninth day, keeping elective services suspended in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The decision comes despite welcoming the Supreme Court's intervention on the issue, the doctors’ associations have decided to continue their strike until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance (CPA).

On the ninth day of the strike, both the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) stated that a decision on the ongoing strike would be made in a meeting following the Supreme Court hearing, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for the doctors.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh | - PTI
Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’

BY Outlook Web Desk

After the court hearing, the Central government-run RML Hospital initially called off the strike and said, "The Ministry of Health and the Medical Superintendent's office have assured that all necessary permissions for enhanced security measures at medical institutions have been obtained with a 45-day timeline set for implementation."

However, within an hour of calling off the strike, the RML RDA clarified, "There was some miscommunication and we apologize for the same. We want to clarify that we stand with our colleagues and other RDAs. We will make our decision only after there is a consensus among all RDAs, and the common decision of all RDAs will be our decision. We stand united."

Meanwhile, after conducting a meeting with the RDA members, both bodies representing the resident doctors released a statement saying they will continue with the strike until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of CPA, the report said.

"We welcome the exhaustive session by the Supreme Court and trust their intervention in the larger interest of our fraternity. We will consult with all our stakeholders before making a decision," the FORDA said in a statement.

The FORDA said in a statement that in response to the Supreme Court's intervention and the pressing need for enhanced safety for healthcare workers, FORDA India conducted a nationwide virtual meeting with over 35 DA representatives.

The key discussions included the Supreme Court’s recognition of the challenges faced by the resident doctors, administrative measures for improving workplace security and concerns about patient care.

IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Bengaluru - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protest, Call For Swift Action And Justice

BY Photo Webdesk

"We will consult with resident doctors for their feedback before a follow-up meeting, ensuring that this movement, impacting every doctor in India, continues to be guided by their collective voices," the FORDA said.

Following today's Supreme Court hearing in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the FAIMA Doctors Association held a pan-India meeting with all associated Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs), said the FAIMA.

The association said that it has decided to continue the strike after thorough discussions with the stakeholders until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance (CPA), the statement said.

The strike will persist, with OPD and elective operating theaters remaining closed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Max 60 Caribbean League: Japan Captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming Joins New York Strikers
  2. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
  3. Robin Uthappa Offers Hope To People Fighting With Depression After Thorpe's Untimely Death
  4. Virat Kohli's 16 Years In International Cricket: Know Interesting Facts
  5. Bangladesh Unrest: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Shifted To United Arab Emirates
Football News
  1. EPL: Replicating Jurgen Klopp's Final Liverpool Season Enough For Arne Slot - Jamie Carragher
  2. Leon Goretzka Will Be 'Full Member Of Squad' If He Stays, Says Bayern Munich Sporting Director
  3. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Sri Lanka Schools FA, Minerva Public Record Big Wins
  4. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  5. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bharat Bandh August 21: Dalit, Adivasi Orgs Call Nationwide Strike | Know What Remains Closed & What's Open
  2. Ajmer 1992 Sex Scandal: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 6 More Accused
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  4. Glory Unkept: A Poem For The Kolkata Rape And Murder Victim
  5. Union Ministers Among Contestants In BJP’s List For Rajya Sabha Bypolls On Sep 3
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  2. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  3. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  4. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
World News
  1. Iran Shuts Down The Last Language Institute Recognised By The German Embassy
  2. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  3. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  4. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  5. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur