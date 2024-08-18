National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protest, Call For Swift Action And Justice

Amid the outrage sparked due to the murder and rape of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical Hospital and College, thousands of junior doctors across India have been protesting for safer workplaces for healthcare workers and laws to protect them from such attacks.

IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

A placard during a protest by resident doctors, nursing staff and medical professionals amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bengaluru.

2/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Kolkata
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Junior doctors stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

3/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Srinagar
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

A doctor ties a bland band to a collegue in protest during the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Srinagar.

4/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Bengaluru
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

A resident doctor holds a placard during protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bengaluru.

5/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Amritsar
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Amritsar | Photo: PTI

Doctors and medical students stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Amritsar.

6/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Kolkata
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Dental college students stage a protest during the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

7/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Bengaluru
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

A resident doctor holds a placard and shouts slogans during a protest rally amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bengaluru.

8/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Prayagraj
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Doctors of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Prayagraj.

9/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Lucknow
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

A resident doctor of King George's Medical University ties black band to her colleague in protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Lucknow.

10/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Varanasi
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Doctors and medical staff stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Varanasi.

11/11
IMAs 24-hour nationwide strike in Gurugram
IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Doctors stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Gurugram.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Ireland Start Slow After Sri Lanka Put Hosts To Bat
  2. MAX60 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa In Action
  3. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI: Ireland's Orla Prendergast Joins Elite List After All-Round Belfast Heroics
  4. Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India To Open Campaign Against West Indies
  5. Delhi Premier League: Rishabh Pant Bowls During Opening Match Against South Delhi Superstarz - Watch
Football News
  1. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut
  2. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well
  3. Ligue 1: PSG Striker Goncalo Ramos Set To Be Out For Three Months With Ankle Injury
  4. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Era Begins With Win - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  4. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protest, Call For Swift Action And Justice
  2. Delhi: Traffic Cops Suspended After CCTV Footage Of Collecting, Splitting Bribe Goes Viral
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: TMC Leader Summoned By Police For Misinformation; CBI Grills Ex-Principal, Accused
  4. Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Arrives In Delhi Amid Speculation That He May Join BJP
  5. Girl Gangraped Inside Bus In Uttarakhand, 5 Arrested: Officials
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  2. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  3. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  4. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know