Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protest, Call For Swift Action And Justice

A placard during a protest by resident doctors, nursing staff and medical professionals amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bengaluru.
Junior doctors stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at SSKM hospital in Kolkata.
A doctor ties a bland band to a collegue in protest during the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Srinagar.
Dental college students stage a protest during the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
A resident doctor of King George's Medical University ties black band to her colleague in protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Lucknow.
