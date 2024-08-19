National

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: The cricketer-turned politician Harbhajan Singh also supported the protesting doctors who have been on strike, demanding a safe working environment.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh | Photo: PTI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called for an emergency meeting of representatives from various societies of the state to apprise them of the action taken in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident had taken place in Kolkata on August 9.

Bose’s action comes in response to an open letter by former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh.

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata - PTI
BY Outlook Web Desk

“HG’s (Honourable governor) swift action on the letter from Shri Harbhajan Singh expressing his anguish over the tragic incident which took place in R.G. Kar Medical College. HG has called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of the Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the matter and to take stock of their opinion in this regard,” the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata posted on X.

“HG will be addressing Shri Harbhajan Singh on the action taken and proposed to be taken. HG expressed his solidarity with the civil society all over India who have expressed their deep concern over the ghastly incident and the apparent inaction of the government in the matter.”

IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Bengaluru - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
BY Photo Webdesk

In a 'heartfelt plea’ addressed to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and CV Ananda Bose over the incident, Harbhajan Singh had expressed deep anguish over the delay in justice.

“The incident has shaken the conscience of all of us. The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators must face the full weight of the law and the punishment must be exemplary. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. I feel, the time for action is now,” he wrote.

Doctors' protest in Kolkata after RG Kar Hospital incident | - PTI
BY Outlook Web Desk

He also added, "This includes strengthening security protocols within hospitals, providing adequate support to victims of violence, and creating a safer working environment for all healthcare professionals.”

The cricketer-turned politician Harbhajan Singh also supported the protesting doctors who have been on strike, demanding a safe working environment.

"The medical community is already working in challenging conditions. With such incidents, how can we expect them to perform their duties with dedication when their own safety is so gravely compromised?" he wrote.

Kolkata doctor's rape and murder: The doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night, and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

The main accused in the case Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested. The investigating agencies have yet to rule out the involvement of others in the crime.

The crime has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests across the country.

