Questions That CBI Asked RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal In Kolkata Doctor's Case

Sandip Ghosh, who resigned from his post two days after the incident, appeared before CBI officers on Sunday after being grilled for over 13 hours the previous day.

Doctors protest in Kolkata after RG Kar Hospital incident
Doctors' protest in Kolkata after RG Kar Hospital incident | Photo: PTI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for the third consecutive day in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Ghosh, who resigned from his post two days after the incident, appeared before CBI officers on Sunday after being grilled for over 13 hours the previous day. The agency is investigating whether there was any conspiracy or pre-planning involved in the crime. At least two psychologists from New Delhi attended the questioning session on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

CBI Questions To Sandip Ghosh:

- Furnish details of phone calls made before and after the incident at the hospital.

- Specify your role after getting the news of the doctor's death.

- Who did you contact after learning of the doctor's death and why?

- Why did you make the parents wait for nearly three hours?

- Who did you ask to inform the family about the incident?

- Who contacted the police?

- What is the weekly roster of the chest medicine department where the doctor was often put on 36-48 hours duty?

- Who ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident?

The CBI sleuths would be verifying Ghosh's replies with the versions of other doctors and interns who were on duty along with the deceased doctor at the chest medicine department on the night of the incident. So far, CBI has grilled over 20 people, including a couple of officers of the Kolkata Police, in connection with its investigation.

The former principal had resigned from the post two days after the woman's body was found on August 9. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court. The court directed him to approach a single bench.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

(With PTI Inputs)

